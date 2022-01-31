MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $753,388.92 and $4,879.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00126980 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 245,178,733 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

