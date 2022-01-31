MONK Price Tops $0.0906 on Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $4,817.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007790 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000146 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

