Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $36.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.96. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $17.01.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.