Morpheus.Network Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $53.95 million and approximately $400,932.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00113464 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

