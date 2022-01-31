MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €36.00 ($40.91) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €76.22 ($86.62).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded down €0.25 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, reaching €27.06 ($30.75). 195,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a market capitalization of $923.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €27.52 ($31.27) and a 52-week high of €101.50 ($115.34).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.