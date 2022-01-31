Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 69,353 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,454,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Motive Capital by 25.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 914,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 184,215 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Motive Capital by 36.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 658,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Motive Capital by 58.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 132,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Motive Capital during the second quarter worth $3,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

