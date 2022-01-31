MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 206.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $508.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.24 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.43.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.