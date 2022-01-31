Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the December 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MRAAY opened at $17.76 on Monday. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

