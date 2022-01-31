Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stake Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,047 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 8.90% of Myers Industries worth $63,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,700. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

