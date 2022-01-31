Mysterium (MYST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $97,015.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $97,015.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

