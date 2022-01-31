Nafter 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (NAFT)

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Nafter coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Nafter has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $1.75 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.51 or 0.06987041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,252.97 or 0.99971524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055626 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006771 BTC.

About Nafter

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Nafter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nafter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nafter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

