Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Up 57.2% in January

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 289,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 442,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:NTP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. 106,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.90. Nam Tai Property has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $37.88.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 32.50%.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

