NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 125.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after acquiring an additional 407,235 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $32.32 on Monday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

