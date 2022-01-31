Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a one year low of $134.21 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $7,363,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

