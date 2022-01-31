Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Natera worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,463 shares of company stock worth $11,285,413. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.16. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

