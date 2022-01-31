National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.75.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$55.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$47.15 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

