National Bank Financial Weighs in on Quebecor’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.