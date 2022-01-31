Navcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $76,061.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $76,061.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002877 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016498 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008522 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,740,869 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

