Navient Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Navient in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navient by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navient by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 484,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

