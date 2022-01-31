Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Navient stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Navient has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Navient by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Navient by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.