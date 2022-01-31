Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Navigator stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $8.82. 68,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $110,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $162,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 10.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Navigator by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

