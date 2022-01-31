Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading Down 3.5%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.47. 1,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 261,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $554.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 67.76%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

