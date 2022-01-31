NCC Group plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NCC Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCCGF opened at $3.07 on Monday. NCC Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

