Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Neblio has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $139,170.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001462 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023617 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015975 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004068 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,929,215 coins and its circulating supply is 18,628,008 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

