Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,315 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 7.25% of Neenah worth $56,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neenah by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Neenah by 7.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neenah by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Neenah by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 1.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 94,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NP opened at $45.74 on Monday. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.56 million, a P/E ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $183,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

