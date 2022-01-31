Neenah (NYSE:NP) Shares Gap Up to $45.74

Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.74, but opened at $48.00. Neenah shares last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $770.41 million, a PE ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

In other news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $183,014. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,743,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,872,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Neenah by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neenah by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 165,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

