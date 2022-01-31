Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.53. 54,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.41.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.