Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($105.11) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.55 ($97.22).

Shares of ETR NEM traded up €2.28 ($2.59) on Monday, hitting €79.32 ($90.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €100.96 and a 200-day moving average of €91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($131.99).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

