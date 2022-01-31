Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.50

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50, with a volume of 59464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. cut shares of Neo Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$958.79 million and a P/E ratio of 43.85.
Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
