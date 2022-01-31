Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) shares shot up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 151,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 165,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 47.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$58.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

In other news, Director Dario Meli bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at C$245,299.10.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.