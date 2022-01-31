Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) will report sales of $87.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $88.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $367.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.76 million to $368.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $470.40 million to $474.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nerdwallet.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRDS. William Blair began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of Nerdwallet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $14.12 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

