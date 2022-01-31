Nerva Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Nerva has a market cap of $183,743.86 and approximately $47.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nerva has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Nerva Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nerva

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.