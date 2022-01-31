Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading Up 2.8%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.45. Approximately 2,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81.

About Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

