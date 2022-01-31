Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

