Nestree (EGG) Market Cap Reaches $14.26 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $791,032.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,477.63 or 1.00002036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00028842 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.81 or 0.00501099 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.