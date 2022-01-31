Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Edward Jones

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix stock opened at $384.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $569.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

