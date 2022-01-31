NETSTREIT Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NTST stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $882.85 million, a PE ratio of 131.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

