NeuroChain (NCC) Market Cap Tops $548,407.34

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One NeuroChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. NeuroChain has a market cap of $548,407.34 and $680.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NeuroChain has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NeuroChain

NeuroChain Profile

NeuroChain (CRYPTO:NCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,440,118 coins. NeuroChain’s official website is www.neurochaintech.io . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

