New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

