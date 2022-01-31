Newcrest Mining Limited Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Newcrest Mining in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newcrest Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

NCMGY opened at $14.97 on Monday. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

