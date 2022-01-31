NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 6,376 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 602.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $228.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $571 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

