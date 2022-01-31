NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 228 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $534.82 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.01. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.90.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

