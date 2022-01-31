NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 45,891 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 793.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,891 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 66.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,681,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after purchasing an additional 162,831 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

AZN opened at $59.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

