NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $384.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $569.15 and its 200-day moving average is $584.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.