NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $4.88 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,818,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,243,000 after purchasing an additional 457,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $120.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.