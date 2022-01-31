Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 320,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,989,416 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $23.00.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,319 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,470,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,470,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

