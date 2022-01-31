Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,584,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Newmont worth $140,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 122,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,140,965. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

