NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.90

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 39394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

NXE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.