NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 15,500 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.03 per share, for a total transaction of 217,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NXDT traded up 0.29 on Monday, hitting 14.38. 117,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,270. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 10.50 and a 12 month high of 15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 13.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

