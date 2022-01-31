NEXT (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.0856 on Major Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $533,056.61 and approximately $159.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00284306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009645 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

